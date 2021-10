A file picture shows people demonstrate against the shooting death of an indigenous Mapuche man in the south of the country, in Santiago, Chile, 15 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALBERTO VALDES

A 43-year-old woman died of injuries that she suffered during a violent incident in a march for indigenous people in Chile on Sunday, health officials said.

The woman who was among the marchers breathed her last while doctors were operating on her, said the officials