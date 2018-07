A forensics officer, wearing protective equipment, at John Baker House, a supported housing scheme for the homeless in Salisbury, Wiltshire, Britain, Jul 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RICK FINDLER

Forensics officers, wearing protective equipment, at John Baker House, a supported housing scheme for the homeless in Salisbury, Wiltshire, Britain, Jul 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RICK FINDLER

Dawn Sturgess, a woman who was exposed to Novichok nerve agent in the United Kingdom, died on Sunday in hospital, while Charlie Rowley, who was also affected by the same agent, remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Scotland Yard.

Sturgess, 44, and Rowley, 45, were found on Jun. 30 with severe symptoms at his residence in Amesbury.