Python hunter Amy Siewe searches for Burmese pythons inside the Everglades National Park near Miami, Florida, USA, 10 August 2020 (issued 12 August 2020). The South Florida Water Management District is hiring python hunters to control the population of the Burmese python, an invasive species and apex predator that is disrupting that South Florida ecosystem. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Amy Siewe says she has loved snakes ever since she was a young girl, but she also is a skilled hunter of those reptiles who already has captured around 100 of them as part of an Everglades python-elimination program in the southeastern United States.

"I don't have a fear of snakes. I actually really love them, and with all the knowledge and information that I had I thought I could help make a difference down here, instead of it just being a hobby," she told Efe.