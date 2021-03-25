The engine of a Bolivian air force plane that crashed into a home in Sacaba, Bolivia, on Wednesday, 24 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Jorge Abrego

Firefighters work at the scene after a Bolivian air force place crashed into a home in Sacaba, Bolivia, on Wednesday, 24 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Jorge Abrego

A woman was killed and her brother injured Wednesday when a Bolivian air force jet crashed into their home in Sacaba, a city of some 150,000 people in the central province of Cochabamba.