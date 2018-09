An Acehnese woman faces public caning as punishment for having a sexual relationship outside of marriage in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Authorities in the northwestern Indonesian province of Aceh on Thursday administered public canings against a man and a woman for having a sexual relationship outside of marriage.

An “algojo” meted out the punishment on a stage in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh, surrounded by hundreds of members of the public taking photos.