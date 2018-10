Photo provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Oct. 31, 2018, showing an automobile that went off the road near Wickenburg on Oct. 12, plunged 50 feet and landed in a tree. The woman driving the car waited in the car for several days, but when nobody came to rescue her she climbed down and walked along some railroad tracks until she could go no further. Ultimately, she was rescued when a rancher spotted the car, alerted authorities and they found the exhausted and injured woman lying on a riverbank. EFE/Arizona Department of Public Safety/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A woman was rescued six days after having a road accident in which her automobile plunged 50 feet and remained hanging in a tree near Wickenburg, Arizona, the state Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday.

According to DPS, the 53-year-old woman's car went off the road on Oct. 12, smashing through a fence and landing in a tree, where she - and the vehicle - remained suspended for days.