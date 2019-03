Indonesian police officers gather near the bomb blast site during a raid in Sibolga, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Mar.12, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAMAI MENDROFA

The wife and son of a suspected militant were killed after the woman detonated explosives during a siege of their home in Indonesia's Sumatra on Wednesday, police said.

North Sumatra Police Chief Inspector General Agus Andrianto in a statement said the woman, identified as Mak Abu, threw a bomb and wounded an officer as police began searching the house in the city of Sibologa late Tuesday.