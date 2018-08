Image donated by the Croatian Coast Guard, of a british tourist being rescued after falling off a cruise ship a few miles off the Croatian coast. Aug. 20 2018. EPA EFE/CROATIAN COAST GUARD

A British tourist was rescued after spending nearly 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea after falling off the back of a cruise ship, UK media reported Monday.

The Norwegian Star was about 100km (60mi) from the Croatian coast and heading toward Venice when Kay Longstaff, 46, went into the water at midnight Saturday.