Undated photo provided by Carmen Ortiz, posing in Guanajuato, Mexico. She stepped into her husband's shoes after the mayoral candidate was gunned down, ultimately winning the mayor's race in the July 1, 2018, election for the leftist Morena party. EFE-EPA/Personal File/Editorial Use Only

Undated photo provided by Carmen Ortiz (c), showing her on the campaign trail in Guanajuato, Mexico. She stepped into her husband's shoes after the mayoral candidate was gunned down, ultimately winning the mayor's race in the July 1, 2018, election for the leftist Morena party. EFE-EPA/Personal File/Editorial Use Only

It was about noon on a Friday in May when Carmen Ortiz received the telephone call that changed her life: Her husband, Jose Remedios, had been murdered on leaving a political rally and someone had to replace him as the candidate for mayor in the central Mexican town of Apaseo el Also.

"From home I heard the shots. I had a hunch. I called, but he didn't answer," Ortiz said in an interview with EFE, obviously keeping the events of that horrible day in the forefront of her thoughts.