Carabineros Special Forces disperse women congregating on the occasion of International Women's Day in Italia Square, in Santiago, Chile, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A group of women performs a symbolic act called 'We want each other alive', by feminist groups to reject gender-based violence, in Medellin, Colombia, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Women hold posters today, during a march on the occasion of Women's Day in Quito, Ecuador 8 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Members of the Alliance of Women's Organizations for the Democratic and Cultural Revolution, related to the Government, take part in a march to commemorate International Women's Day, in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

Women demonstrate for the right to work, to bodily autonomy and to peace, on the occasion of International Women's Day in Cartagena, Colombia, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Women across the Americas rise up to demand recognition of rights

On International Women's Day in the Americas, women raised their voices in virtual events and on the streets against violence, and for equality and the right to abortion.

In the United States, domestic violence increased 8.1 percent from mid-March 2020 after confinement orders were put in place, according to a report released by the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice. EFE-EPA