New York, USA, Jan 20 (efe-epa) - Women and men took to the streets in cities across the US for the 2018 Women's march Saturday, with hundreds of thousands demonstrating for gender equality on the first anniversary of US President Donald Trump's administration.
The rally in New York was expected to be one of the largest, with some 85,000 demonstrators registering for the event online, although the organization noted that the actual figure was higher. According to the mayor's office, 400,000 turned out for last year's march.