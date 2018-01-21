A woman holds a sign out of a window as people walk past during the Women's March in New York, New York, USA, 20 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Thousands of people gather holding protest signs on Central Park West for the 2018 Women's March on NYC, in New York, New York, USA, 20 January 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Demonstrators participate in the Women's March in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 January 2018. The protest, which is taking place in cities around the country, is taking place a year after the first Women's March was held in response to President Donald Trump's inauguration. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Women march all over the US on first anniversary of the Trump administration

New York, USA, Jan 20 (efe-epa) - Women and men took to the streets in cities across the US for the 2018 Women's march Saturday, with hundreds of thousands demonstrating for gender equality on the first anniversary of US President Donald Trump's administration.

The rally in New York was expected to be one of the largest, with some 85,000 demonstrators registering for the event online, although the organization noted that the actual figure was higher. According to the mayor's office, 400,000 turned out for last year's march.