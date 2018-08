A topless organizer helps a man with a sign on his stomach before they march during a parade marking International Go Topless Day in New York, New York, USA, on 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

A women's rights protester faces religious counter-demonstrators during the Go Topless Day march at the beach boardwalk in Venice, California, USA, 26 August 2018. Dozens marched with their breasts partially covered to demand the right to go fully topless in public. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Women's rights protester Ouhi Freivogel grabs a pair of balloons shaped like a woman's breasts during the Go Topless Day march at the beach boardwalk in Venice, California, USA, 26 August 2018. Dozens marched with their breasts partially covered to demand the right to go fully topless in public. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A topless woman marches holding a sign during a parade marking International Go Topless Day in New York, New York, USA, on 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Topless men and women before they march during a parade marking International Go Topless Day in New York, New York, USA, on 26 August 2018. The event, which is held on the Sunday closest to Women's Equality Day, is meant to question laws that make it illegal for women to not wear shirts while it is legal for men to do the same. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Women's rights protesters march down the beach boardwalk during Go Topless Day in Venice, California, USA, 26 August 2018. Dozens marched with their breasts partially covered to demand the right to go fully topless in public. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Hundreds of women, and some men, marched on Sunday through numerous cities in the United States to show their breasts, demanding gender equality and to protest against the "commercialization and the double standards" which affects their lives and jobs.

In its eleventh edition, the mobilization known as International Go Topless Day held 20 marches across the US, to which must be added another 40 in cities in Germany, Canada, Chile, Colombia and France.