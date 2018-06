Dina Yousef, 30, drives for the first time through the streets of the capital city Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

After decades of fighting for the right to drive a car, women in Saudi Arabia were on Sunday finally able to get behind the wheel as the kingdom lifted a ban that had until now prohibited half its population from driving.

In the months leading up to Sunday's royal decree, driving schools were fully booked despite their hefty prices and there were weeks-long waiting lists for exams as women prepared to no longer depend on male relatives or hired drivers to take them everywhere.