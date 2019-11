Catalina Chiriboga (C), poses for a selfie with her 'warrior dolls' inside a plane of the Aeroregional company that covered the route Quito-Loja, Ecuador. Nov.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/KEVIN VELEZ

From right to left: Lourdes Alvarez, Ana Cobo and Blanquita Rosero teach the crew and passengers the process to perform breast self-examination during a flight between Quito and Loja, Ecuador. Nov.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/KEVIN VELEZ

A group of women from the NGO 'Young people against cancer' greet the media in Loja, Ecuador. Nov.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/KEVIN VELEZ

From left to right: Irma Mera, Lourdes Álvarez, Ana Cobo pose with their mandala-decorated scars in the middle of a flight between Quito and Loja, Ecuador. Nov.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/KEVIN VELEZ

Six breast cancer survivors showed the scars of their mastectomies during a Tuesday flight in Ecuador, with the aim of raising awareness on the importance of monthly self-examination.

Dubbed "Pinktate Flight," the initiative had six women who walked down the aisle of a plane traveling between the cities of Quito and Loja, to show their "honor scars" adorned with geometric mandalas full of symbolism. EFE-EPA