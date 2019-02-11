Nearly three hundred scientists gathered in a global program for the planet are trying to promote a "big bang" of women in science, in order to motivate more girls to take an interest in this field and advance in the struggle for equality and visibility.
Data presented by the United Nations on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Feb. 11 reveal that, despite the international effort over the past 15 years to promote women's participation in science, they continue to face barriers.