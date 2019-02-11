A picture taken on 06 January 2019, shows the Homeward Bound group of female scientists, who participated in a 12-month global program created by Australian Fabian Dattner and supported by Spanish firm Acciona, during its annual Antarctic expedition. EPA-EFE/Diana Marcela Tinjaca

A handout picture released by Homeward Bound shows Australian Beth Strain, lecturer at the University of Melbourne, in Antarctica in January 2019, who participated in a 12-month global program created by Australian Fabian Dattner and supported by Spanish firm Acciona, during its annual Antarctic expedition. EPA-EFE/Homeward Bound/ Handout Editorial use only/ No Sales

A handout picture released by Acciona shows the Homeward Bound group of female scientists, who participated in a 12-month global program created by Australian Fabian Dattner and supported by Spanish firm Acciona, during its annual Antarctic expedition on 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Acciona/Handout Editorial use only

A picture taken on 12 January 2019, shows the Homeward Bound group of female scientists, who participated in a 12-month global program created by Australian Fabian Dattner and supported by Spanish firm Acciona, during its annual Antarctic expedition. EPA-EFE/Diana Marcela Tinjaca

Nearly three hundred scientists gathered in a global program for the planet are trying to promote a "big bang" of women in science, in order to motivate more girls to take an interest in this field and advance in the struggle for equality and visibility.

Data presented by the United Nations on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Feb. 11 reveal that, despite the international effort over the past 15 years to promote women's participation in science, they continue to face barriers.