Lebanese protesters shout slogans and carry the national flags during a protest call The Peaceful Challenge, in Martyr Square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 17 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view Lebanese protesters shout slogans and carry the national flags next to a fist-shaped banner reading 'Revolution' during a protest call The Peaceful Challenge, in Martyr Square, downtown Beirut, 17 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Hundreds of protesters on Sunday gathered in central Beirut after a month of anti-government protests, with women in the forefront of the rallies calling for the departure of the ruling class.

Women took center stage to chant slogans against the government, which is based on a system according representation to the 18 religious communities recognized since the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war.