FBI agents deployed at the site of a mass shooting in the town of Aberdeen on Sept. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Scott Serio

A Harford County, Maryland, law enforcement officer guards the site of a mass shooting in the town of Aberdeen on Sept. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Scott Serio

Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel at the site of a mass shooting in the town of Aberdeen on Sept. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Scott Serio

A woman used a handgun to kill three people and wound another three before committing suicide on Thursday at a pharmacy distribution facility in Aberdeen, Maryland, the Harford County Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a press conference that the woman, a 26-year-old temporary employee, came to the Rite Aid pharmacy distribution facility, as she did every day, but on Thursday opened fire for as yet unknown reasons.