Cesia Barraza (left), an operator of heavy mining machinery, and her supervisor, Natalia Zuñiga, head of extraction at a sector of the massive El Teniente underground copper mine in Rancagua, Chile, talk inside that deposit. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Cesia Barraza (left), an operator of heavy mining machinery, and her supervisor, Natalia Zuñiga (right), head of extraction at a sector of the massive El Teniente underground copper mine in Rancagua, Chile, walk inside that deposit. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The head of extraction in a sector of the massive El Teniente underground copper mine in Rancagua, Chile, Natalia Zuñiga, supervises a group of workers. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

An old wives' tale in Chile maintains that women traditionally weren't allowed in underground mining pits because their presence would distract the men and anger the mine, whose jealous rage would manifest itself in the form of cave-ins.

But despite the pull of superstition, women have been making inroads for years in Chile's powerful mining sector and showing that long-held, male-chauvinist prejudices are not insurmountable.