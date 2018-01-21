A woman holds a sign out of a window as people walk past during the Women's March in New York, New York, USA, 20 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Thousands of people gather holding protest signs on Central Park West for the 2018 Women's March on NYC, in New York, New York, USA, 20 January 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Demonstrators participate in the Women's March in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 January 2018. The protest, which is taking place in cities around the country, is taking place a year after the first Women's March was held in response to President Donald Trump's inauguration. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Women march all over the US on first anniversary of the Trump administration

New York, USA, Jan 20 (efe-epa) - Women and men took to the streets Saturday in many US cities, large and small, for the 2018 Women's march, with hundreds of thousands demonstrating for gender equality, on the first anniversary of the Donald Trump administration.

The one in New York was expected to be one of the largest, with some 85,000 demonstrators registering for the event on the Internet, although the organization noted that the actual figure ends up being higher. According to the mayor's office, in 2017 it was 400,000.