New York, USA, Jan 20 (efe-epa) - Women and men took to the streets Saturday in many US cities, large and small, for the 2018 Women's march, with hundreds of thousands demonstrating for gender equality, on the first anniversary of the Donald Trump administration.
The one in New York was expected to be one of the largest, with some 85,000 demonstrators registering for the event on the Internet, although the organization noted that the actual figure ends up being higher. According to the mayor's office, in 2017 it was 400,000.