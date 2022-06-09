Afghan women hold a placard reading in Dari 'Dont take women hostage' during a protest against Taliban's order for Afghan women to wear all-covering burqa while in public in Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 May 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER/FILE

Dozens of Afghan female public officials took to the streets Thursday in Kabul to raise their voices for women’s labor rights and demand that they be reinstated in their jobs, from which they were removed after the Taliban came to power.