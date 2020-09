Afghan women hold placards reading in Pashto 'We Want Peace - We Want Permanent Ceasefire - We support our Afghan forces' during a rally to demand peace as Afghan authorities and Taliban are discussing a peace pact in Doha, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 16 September 2020. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan women hold placards reading in Pashto 'We Want Peace - We Want Permanent Ceasefire - We support our Afghan forces' during a rally to demand peace as Afghan authorities and Taliban are discussing a peace pact in Doha, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 16 September 2020. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan women hold placards reading in Pashto 'We Want Peace - We Want Permanent Ceasefire - We support our Afghan forces' during a rally to demand peace as Afghan authorities and Taliban are discussing a peace pact in Doha, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 16 September 2020. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan women hold placards reading in Pashto 'We Want Peace - We Want Permanent Ceasefire - We support our Afghan forces' during a rally to demand peace as Afghan authorities and Taliban are discussing a peace pact in Doha, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 16 September 2020. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan women hold placards reading in Pashto 'We Want Peace - We Want Permanent Ceasefire - We support our Afghan forces' during a rally to demand peace as Afghan authorities and Taliban are discussing a peace pact in Doha, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 16 September 2020. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A group of women, mostly clad in the full-body burqas, held a rally in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province in support of peace talks with the Taliban amid expectations that the parleys between the insurgents and the government will end decades-long bloodshed in the country.

The participants, carrying banners with slogans wishing success to the peace process, urged the government and the Taliban to prioritize ceasefire as the first step to ensure no more human lives are lost.