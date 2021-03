Female activists participate in a protest in downtown Mexico City for International Women's Day, 08 March 2021. Some of the activists knocked down a metal barrier erected to protect the National Palace from vandalism, and Mexican police beat four photojournalists. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Activist women are protesting in the Zocalo of Mexico City, Mexico, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Activist women are protesting in the Zocalo of Mexico City, Mexico, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Activists in front of a wall erected at Plaza del Zocalo during a protest against the alarming numbers of femicides, on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Activists clash with police during a protest against the alarming numbers of femicides, on International Women's Day at Plaza del Zocalo in Mexico City, Mexico, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Clashes between police and activists in Mexico City on Women's Day have left 81 injured, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) said Monday.

Of those, 62 were police officers and 19 were civilians, with nine police officers and one civilian transferred to hospital, the SCC's undersecretary of institutional development, Marcela Figueroa, said at a remote press conference. EFE-EPA