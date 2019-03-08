General view of downtown Madrid on March 8, 2019, during the huge Women's Day march to demand true equality between men and women and to denounce machismo violence. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

One of the participants in downtown Madrid on March 8, 2019, during the huge Women's Day march to demand true equality between men and women and to denounce machismo violence. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

The La Cibeles fountain illuminated with purple lights in downtown Madrid on March 8, 2019, during the huge Women's Day march to demand true equality between men and women and to denounce machismo violence. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Thousands, mainly women, turned out for a huge International Women's Day march in Madrid amid a festive atmosphere on Friday, but they also hit the streets to loudly and firmly demand true equality, denouncing criminal machismo and defending the validity of feminism.

Women of all ages began arriving downtown in non-stop streams from the city's Metro stations early in the day, long before the demonstration was due to kick off with several key participants, including nine Cabinet ministers headed by Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo.