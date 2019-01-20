Protesters with a placard 'Menstruation is not a Luxury, Period!' take part in the 2019 Women's March in Central London, Britain, 19 January 2019. Thousands of protesters called for greater protection and rights for women and end of austerity in Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Supporters of the annual Women's March walk by the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2019. It is the third time the organization has hit the streets of DC to protest the policies of US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Supporters of the annual Women's March walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2019. It is the third time the organization has hit the streets of DC to protest the policies of US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the Women's March to protest the policies of US President Donald J. Trump, in New York, New York, USA, 19 January 2019. Today's march is the third time the organization has taken to the streets to protest the policies of the Trump administration. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

At least 7,000 turned out for the Women's March at the Arizona state capital in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 19 January 2019, demanding changes to policies and practices throughout society in politics and lawmaking, among other things that are decriminatory to women. Speakers messages and signs covered everything from sexual assault, and government . EPA-EFE/RICK D'ELIA

Dawn Galloway (center, pink tank) joins at least 7,000 others who turned out for the Women's March at the Arizona state capital in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 19 January 2019, demanding changes to policies and practices throughout society in politics and lawmaking, among other things that are decriminatory to women. Speakers messages and signs covered everything from sexual assault, and government . EPA-EFE/RICK D'ELIA

An inflatable balloon depicting an infant Donald Trump floats over thousands of demonstrators as they fill Grand Park during the 3rd annual Women's March in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2019. Today's march is the third time the organization has taken to the streets to protest the policies of the Trump administration. Though this year the organization has come under scrutiny for co-president Tamika Mallory's association with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated Saturday in Washington DC and in nearly 300 other US cities in the so-called Women's March to protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump and "to be on the right side of history," as one participant put it.

"The situation is getting worse in the country and we have a president who despises people and makes fun of them. We came to this march because we want to be on the right side of history," Whitney James, 34, a participant in the protest, told Efe.