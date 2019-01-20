Tens of thousands of people demonstrated Saturday in Washington DC and in nearly 300 other US cities in the so-called Women's March to protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump and "to be on the right side of history," as one participant put it.
"The situation is getting worse in the country and we have a president who despises people and makes fun of them. We came to this march because we want to be on the right side of history," Whitney James, 34, a participant in the protest, told Efe.