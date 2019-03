Thousands of women march on the occasion of International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexic, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

A woman with face paint participates in a march on the occasion of International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexic, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Thousands of people took to the streets of the heart of Mexico City on Friday to demand gender equality, as millions around the world marked International Women's Day.

The atmosphere among the demonstrators, who marched around the iconic Paseo de la Reforma to the central Zocalo plaza and the seat of the government, the National Palace, was tense following recent anti-abortion comments by two Supreme Court candidates, in a country where 10 women die every day.