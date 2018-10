Hundreds of people demonstrate against far-right wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro and in favor of progressive candidate Hernando Haddad, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

People protest with a banner reading 'Women united against Boslonaro, No to Racism' against far-right wing presidential candidate Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 20 October 2018. Boslonaro faces Haddad in the Brazilian presidential elections run-off on 28 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Women take to the streets again to protest against Bolsonaro

Hundreds of women took to the streets again on Saturday in Brazilian cities, to protest against the far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who leads in the polls for the second round of the presidential elections on Oct. 28.

One of the busiest rallies was held on Paulista Avenue in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, where drums thundered to the cry of "Ele nao, ele nunca,"(He no, he never), alluding to the controversial captain of the army reserve.