Photo taken March 25, 2019, in Mexico City showing Spanish citizen Concepcion Michavila during an interview with EFE. Many Spaniards who had supported the losing Republican cause in Spain's civil war came to Mexico as exiles and made new lives for themselves. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Photo taken March 25, 2019, in Mexico City showing Spanish citizen Jose Maria Cid during an interview with EFE. Many Spaniards who had supported the losing Republican cause in Spain's civil war came to Mexico as exiles and made new lives for themselves. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Photo taken March 25, 2019, in Mexico City showing Spanish citizen Lucinda Urrusti during an interview with EFE. Many Spaniards who had supported the losing Republican cause in Spain's civil war came to Mexico as exiles and made new lives for themselves. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Behind the scenes and often with a sewing machine as their main survival weapon, women were key in successfully integrating Spain's Republican exiles into Mexico 80 years ago.

The majority first came to Mexico via the port of Veracruz between May and July 1939. The vessels Libertad, Sinaia, Ipanema and Mexique brought thousands of Spanish exiles who had supported the losing Republican cause in the European country's civil war and who had fled to Mexico to try and start their lives over again.