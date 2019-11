British singer Dua Lipa poses for the media during the photocall of the 2019 MTV European Music Awards in Seville, Spain, Nov. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

US singer Akon poses for the media during the photocall of the 2019 MTV European Music Awards in Seville, Spain, Nov. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

South Korean band NCT 127 pose for the media during the photocall of the 2019 MTV European Music Awards in Seville, Spain, Nov. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

US singer Becky G poses for the media during the photocall of the 2019 MTV European Music Awards in Seville, Spain, Nov. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and his wife, Argentinian Georgina Rodriguez, pose for the media during the photocall of MTV European Music Awards held in Seville, Andalusia, Spain, 03 November 2019. EFE/ Raul Caro Cadenas

Jasmine Sokko poses with her award during the photocall of the 2019 MTV European Music Awards in Seville, Spain, Nov. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Spanish singer Rosalia poses for the media during the photocall of the 2019 MTV European Music Awards in Seville, Spain, Nov. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

US singer Halsey poses with her two awards during the photocall of the 2019 MTV European Music Awards in Seville, Spain, Nov. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

British band Green Day pose for the media after winning the Best Rock Band MTV EMA Award during the photocall of the 2019 MTV European Music Awards in Seville, Spain, Nov. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Women won big at MTV's 2019 European Music Awards in the Spanish city of Seville on Sunday, with Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift taking home the two most important awards of the evening, while Halsey, Ava Max, Rosalia, Nicki Minaj and FKA Twigs also walked away with awards in other categories.

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish won the Best Song (for "Bad Guy") and Best New Artist awards, while Taylor Swift bagged Best Video. EFE-EPA