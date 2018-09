US President Donald Trump speaks by phone with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Peña Nieto in the White House Oval Office, Washington, DC, United States, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Shawn Thew

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted the book written by renowned journalist Bob Woodward, which describes a dysfunctional and chaotic White House, saying it was "a shame" that someone could write a book filled with "so many lies and phony sources."

"Isn't it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost," Trump wrote on Twitter.