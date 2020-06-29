People look at jute bags as they visit the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) stall during the Dhaka International Tread Fair (DITF) 2020 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 January 2020 (issued 29 January 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Two Bangladeshi farmers wash raw jute in a small canal near the Singair outskirts of Dhaka, Monday 24 July 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A Bangladeshi farmer washes raw jute with water near the Singair outskirts of Dhaka, Monday 24 July 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Dhaka, June 29 (efe-epa) – Hundreds of workers protested in Bangladesh on Monday after the government decided to close all 22 state-run jute factories in the country, jeopardizing the livelihoods of around 25,000 workers.