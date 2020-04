A handout photo made available by Spanish Railway Company Renfe shows the inside of a medically prepared hybrid train in Madrid, Spain, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/RENFE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

As Spain prepares to allow non-essential workers to resume activities, authorities warned the move was not a de-escalation of the measures in place and that the quarantine would remain until at least the 26 April.

Saturday's data continued to reflect a downward trend in the number of infections and deaths and came as the government prepared to restore some activities on Monday and Tuesday after all non-essential workers were told to stay at home on 28 March.