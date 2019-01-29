A Chinese security official gestures to stop a photographer from taking photos in front of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, China, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Expanding surveillance and government interference in reporting along with harassment of sources led to a deterioration in 2018 of the work environment of foreign journalists in China, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said on Tuesday.

The association published a new report titled “Under Watch: Reporting in China’s Surveillance State” about the experiences of foreign journalists in China last year in which the "results painted the darkest picture of reporting conditions inside China in recent memory," it said.