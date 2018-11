Asuncion, PARAGUAY, Nov. 20, 2018: Minister of finance, Benigno Lopez (L), and World Bank's representative in Paraguay, Celia Ortegala (R), presented Tuesday a report where it was found that Paraguay invests too little in education and the money it does earmark for schooling is badly spent. EPA/EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

Paraguay invests too little in education and the money it does earmark for schooling is badly spent, according to a World Bank report released here Tuesday.

Though the country "has increased its spending in the social area during the last 15 years," that increase "has not translated into better results in the indicators," one of the study's authors, Matteo Morgandi, told EFE in Asuncion.