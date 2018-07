An over view of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Victoria Kwakwa (World Bank vice president for the East Asia and Pacific Region) speaks during the Vietnam Business Summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, Nov. 07, 2017.

The World Bank has offered Myanmar $100 million in aid for development projects in the conflict-torn state of Rakhine, hit by violence in 2017 that led to the exodus of more than 700,000 Rohingyas, a Muslim minority community, to neighboring Bangladesh.

The offer came during a three-day visit by the World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific, Ms. Victoria Kwakwa, to Myanmar, according to a statement released after the conclusion of the visit.