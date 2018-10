A Filipino carries bags of groceries while crossing a footbridge in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino vegetable vendor stands on plastic boxes in front of her stall at a market in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino workers carry sacks of government-subsidized rice (NFA Rice) into a store selling various rice brands at a market in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Workers communicate with each other while atop metal foundations at a construction site for a rail transit system in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Developing countries of the East Asia and Pacific region will grow at 6.3 percent in 2018, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

The outlook for the region remained positive despite a lower growth prospect than in 2017 owing to a moderation in China's growth, it said.