Japanese laureate of Nobel Prize in Physics 2014 Shuji Nakamura attends science communication forum during World Conference on Science Literacy at the Beijing International Convention Center, in Beijing, China, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Physicist Duncan Haldane, Nobel prize physics laureate 2016, delivers a speech at a science communication forum during World Conference on Science Literacy at the Beijing International Convention Center, in Beijing, China, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US laureate of Nobel Prize in Economics 2007 Eric Maskin delivers a speech at a science communication forum during World Conference on Science Literacy at the Beijing International Convention Center, in Beijing, China, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

British embryologist Sir Ian Wilmut, 2002 Ernst Schering Prize winner, delivers a speech at a science communication forum during World Conference on Science Literacy at the Beijing International Convention Center, in Beijing, China, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese students and other guests attend a science communication forum during World Conference on Science Literacy at the Beijing International Convention Center, in Beijing, China, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The World Conference on Science Literacy kicked off in Beijing on Monday under the theme of 'Science Literacy for a Shared and Better Future'.

The conference, backed by World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO), and hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), was being held from Monday to Wednesday, and is aimed at boosting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal number four of advancing quality education.