Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (l) and Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero (r) react on Oct. 1, 2018, in Santiago, after the International Court of Justice at the Hague ruled that Chile is not obligated to negotiate with Bolivia to restore its sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (c), first lady Cecilia Morel (l) and Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero (r) speak with the media on Oct. 1, 2018, in Santiago, after the International Court of Justice at the Hague ruled that Chile is not obligated to negotiate with Bolivia to restore its sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday in a 12-3 vote ruled that Chile is not legally obliged to negotiate with Bolivia to give the landlocked nation "sovereign access" to the Pacific Ocean.

The ICJ ruled that the all documents, notes and declarations exchanged between the two countries over the last 116 years imply that Chile has been willing to negotiate but that does not mean that Santiago has a legal obligation to do so.