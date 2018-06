A Cambodian woman collects plastic bottles and other resalable items near a dumpsite on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jun. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Thai Marine Biologist officials rescue an ailing and immobile short-finned pilot whale at a canal in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR THAILAND OUT

A general view of stranded wood and plastic garbage on a beach near the Lam Pulo traditional port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jun. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An Indonesian scavenger looks for plastic waste at a dump site in Depok, Indonesia, Jun. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Scavengers sifted through mountains of discarded rubbish in search of re-usable plastics at a dump on the outskirts of the Indonesia capital, Jakarta, as the world on Tuesday marked 2018's Environment Day under the theme "Beat Plastic Pollution".

The urban poor face a daily struggle to make ends meet, and delve through the piles of plastic that has been dumped which could be resold, either to be recycled or re-used.