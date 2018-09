People watch a dancing robots show at the World Internet of Things (WIoT) exposition in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, Sep. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

A girl uses a device at the Microsoft booth during the World Internet of Things (WIoT) exposition in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, Sep. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

A woman uses a VR goggles (virtual reality headset) with 5G technology at the World Internet of Things (WIoT) exposition in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, Sep. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

A man seats in front of advertisement for the World Internet of Things (WIoT) exposition in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, Sep. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Visitors thronged the 2018 World Internet of Things Exposition in the Chinese city of Wuxi on Tuesday for a last look at latest and future advancements in smart IoT technology.

They were introduced to new technologies, products and smart models by Wu Xiao Lian, a cute robot in blue and white, and the mascot of this year's WIOT expo.