The executive director of the World Food Program, David Beasley, talks to Efe in Quito on 5 August 2022. EFE/Jose Jacome

Famine, destabilization of countries and mass migration lie ahead if the international community does not "move quickly" to address the "perfect storm" of food shortages resulting from the war in Ukraine, the executive director of the World Food Program (WFP) told Efe here.

"Not many people realize, before the Ukrainian crisis we were facing the worst global food crisis humanitarian crisis since World War II," David Beasley said while on an official visit to Ecuador.