(L-R) Richard Ragan (L), Country Representative of WFP Bangladesh, David M. Beasley Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, Ulla Toraes Danish Minister for Development Cooperation of Denmark, and Winnie Estrup Petersen Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh during a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley (L) and Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Ulla Toraes address the media in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

The United Nations World Food Programme on Wednesday said that it needs more funds to continue to assist the hundreds of thousands Rohingya refugees, who have been living in camps in Bangladesh since last year.

The WFP said it has been spending around $20 million to assist the refugees, who fled to Bangladesh, following an offensive by the Myanmar military that began in Aug. 2017.