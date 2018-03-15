Corruption "inhibits dreams" and weighs down countries' potential, according to experts gathered in Sao Paulo for the World Economic Forum on Latin America, a region burdened by scandals and which is seeking ways to break out of the cycle hindering its development.
Corruption has permeated Latin America for many years, but the region's countries have the opportunity to "advance" and put an end to "impunity," the president of Transparency International, Delia Ferreira, emphasized during a discussion session concerning how to "break the cycle" of corruption and restore confidence on the political and business levels.