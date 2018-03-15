Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) political analyst Denise Dresser attends the discussion session titled "Breaking the cycle of corruption" during the World Economic Forum for Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The president of Spain's international news agency, Agencia EFE, Jose Antonio Vera (L), moderates the discussion session titled "Breaking the cycle of corruption" attended by the president of Transparency International, Delia Ferreira (2L), Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) political analyst Denise Dresser (R), Microsoft Brazil general manager Paula Bellizia (C), and Brazilian Justice Minister Torquato Jardim (2R), during the World Economic Forum for Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Corruption "inhibits dreams" and weighs down countries' potential, according to experts gathered in Sao Paulo for the World Economic Forum on Latin America, a region burdened by scandals and which is seeking ways to break out of the cycle hindering its development.

Corruption has permeated Latin America for many years, but the region's countries have the opportunity to "advance" and put an end to "impunity," the president of Transparency International, Delia Ferreira, emphasized during a discussion session concerning how to "break the cycle" of corruption and restore confidence on the political and business levels.