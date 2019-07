Military officers carry the coffin of late president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral at the presidential palace in the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FETHI BELAID / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Tunisians gather in the Avenue Mohamed V where the convoy of the coffin of late President Beji Caid Essebsi is due to pass by heading towards the cemetery in Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/AMEL PAIN BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A military band performs during the state funeral of late president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral at the presidential palace in the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FETHI BELAID / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Tunisians and world leaders paid their last respects to the country’s first democratically elected president Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi on Saturday.

The 92-year-old died on Thursday at a military hospital in the capital Tunis, almost five years after he assumed power.