French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the state funeral of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral at the presidential palace in the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FETHI BELAID

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the state funeral of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi at the presidential palace in the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FETHI BELAID

Spanish King Felipe VI speaks during the state funeral of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi at the presidential palace in the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FETHI BELAID

(R-L) Spanish King Felipe VI, the emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, French President Emmanuel Macron and Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj attend the state funeral of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi at the presidential palace in the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019. EPA-EFE/FETHI BELAID

Tunisians and world leaders paid their last respects to the country’s first democratically elected president Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi on Saturday.

The 92-year-old died on Thursday at a military hospital in the capital Tunis, almost five years after he assumed power.