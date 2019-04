General view of the interior of the Notre-Dame Cathedral as flames burn its roof in Paris, France, late Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he stands with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, near the Notre-Dame Cathedral where a fire burns in Paris, France, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French firemen spray water to extinguish a fire as flames burn the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

The spire collapses while flames burn the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) pay a visit to firemen fighting a blaze inside Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

World leaders on Tuesday expressed shock and sympathy over the devastating fire that razed Paris’ famous Notre-Dame cathedral overnight.

Notre-Dame is one of France's most-visited landmarks and a masterpiece of Gothic architecture with more than 850 years of history. Construction began on the cathedral in 1163 and it opened in 1345.