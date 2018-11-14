A general view of the International Media Center (IMC) ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Journalists work inside of the International Media Center (IMC) ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Dancers perform outside the International Convention Center (ICC) one of the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Leaders of the 21 members of the Asia Pacific Cooperation forum on Wednesday were preparing to meet for the annual APEC summit in Papua New Guinea, with the trade dispute between the United States and China expected to dominate talks.

The foreign and trade ministers of the 21 countries are set gather for the APEC ministerial meeting which begins on Thursday at the renovated International Convention Centre in Port Moresby, where they will discuss how digitalization can boost the development of an inclusive and innovative quality economy.