General view of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as guests attend the international ceremony for the centennial of the WWI Armistice of 11 November 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, prepare to leave after they attended an Armistice Day ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

World leaders attend an international ceremony for the centennial of the WWI Armistice of 11 November 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

(L-R) US President Donald J. Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the international ceremony for the centennial of the WWI Armistice of 11 November 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER/POOL

Republican guards arrive to take part in the international ceremony for the centennial of the WWI Armistice of 11 November 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the international ceremony for the centennial of the WWI Armistice of 11 November 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCOIS MORI/POOL

(L-R) Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, Moroccan King Mohammed VI, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald J. Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French First Lady Brigitte Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the international ceremony for the Centenary of the WWI Armistice of 11 November 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, Nov. 11, 2018.EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Dozens of leaders from around the globe on Sunday converged in Paris to attend a portentous ceremony commemorating 100 years since the armistice that put an end to the brutal conflict now known as World War I.

Some 70 heads of State and government were among the guests of an event hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who gave a solemn speech exalting the millions of young men who were tragically killed fighting in the Great War and criticized what he identified as the root of the global-scale bloodbath, the ideology of nationalism.