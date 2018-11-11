Dozens of leaders from around the globe on Sunday converged in Paris to attend a portentous ceremony commemorating 100 years since the armistice that put an end to the brutal conflict now known as World War I.
Some 70 heads of State and government were among the guests of an event hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who gave a solemn speech exalting the millions of young men who were tragically killed fighting in the Great War and criticized what he identified as the root of the global-scale bloodbath, the ideology of nationalism.