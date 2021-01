Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, outgoing Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Ban Ki-moon, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund, during the online Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) in The Hague, The Netherlands, January 25, 2021. EFE-EPA/Sem van der Wal

A majority of the world's citizens consider climate change a global emergency and support large-scale measures to combat it, according to the largest survey on this issue carried out to date.

The survey, released Wednesday, was conducted by the United Nations and the University of Oxford, with the participation of 1.2 million people from 50 countries, including 500,000 children under 14. EFE-EPA