The first thing that struck photojournalist Mohammed Badra as he walked into a run-down field hospital in the besieged Eastern Ghouta countryside outside the Syrian capital almost exactly a year ago was a familiar waft of chemicals that conjured up happy memories of swimming pools and of mothers busying away in the kitchen.
But this was a joyless occasion. In here, chlorine clawed at lungs and stole breath indiscriminately. Badra documented the event in a harrowing still image that the World Press Photo jury has selected among its six nominations for the prestigious photo of the year award.