Firefighters extinguish a fire following an airstrike by forces loyal to the Syrian government in the rebel-held area of Douma, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Sept. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

An injured child is comforted by an unidentified person as he arrives to receive first aid after shelling in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A White Helmet volunteer sprays water on a dead child to get rid of the smell of toxic gases after a gas attack on al-Shifunieh village, in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA ATTENTION

A photograph made available shows a man riding his motorcycle in the neighborhood of Jobar, east of Damascus, Syria, on Mar. 9, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE//MOHAMMED BADRA

The first thing that struck photojournalist Mohammed Badra as he walked into a run-down field hospital in the besieged Eastern Ghouta countryside outside the Syrian capital almost exactly a year ago was a familiar waft of chemicals that conjured up happy memories of swimming pools and of mothers busying away in the kitchen.

But this was a joyless occasion. In here, chlorine clawed at lungs and stole breath indiscriminately. Badra documented the event in a harrowing still image that the World Press Photo jury has selected among its six nominations for the prestigious photo of the year award.