Chinese train conductors walk with their luggage to enter the Beijing Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival in Beijing, China, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese passengers carry their luggage to enter the Beijing Railway Station to catch their trains home ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival in Beijing, China, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese passenger smokes as he waits to enter the Beijing Railway Station to catch a train, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival in Beijing, China, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese passengers wait at the Beijing Railway Station to catch their trains home ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival in Beijing, China, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese woman with a child sit in a train before departure at the Beijing Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival in Beijing, China, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese passengers wait at the Beijing Railway Station to catch their trains home ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival in Beijing, China, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Hundreds of millions of Chinese people on Monday began to return to their hometowns from the cities as part of China's 40-day holiday period that celebrates the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival.

Railway stations were flooded with people since early morning as travelers rushed to get back home for the annual festivities to usher in the Year of the Pig that falls on Feb. 5 this year.